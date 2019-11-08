BALTIMORE — The Houston Astros set the all-time franchise record for runs scored in a game, crushing the Baltimore Orioles 23-2. 

Rookie Yordan Alvarez led the charge with three home runs, including a grand slam in the seventh.The slugger drove in a career-high seven runs. 

Jose Altuve, Carlos Correa  and Alex Bregman also homered.

Correa's mammoth 474-foot shot cleared the bullpens. 

Yuli Gurriel tied a career-high with four hits. He, Altuve and Bregman each scored three runs.

Photos: Astros crush Orioles 23-2
01 / 18
Houston Astros' Yordan Alvarez (44) is greeted at home by Aledmys Diaz (16) after Alvarez hit a grand slam off Baltimore Orioles relief pitcher Tayler Scott during the seventh inning of a baseball game Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
02 / 18
Houston Astros' Jose Altuve, left, is greeted near the dugout by Robinson Chirinos after hitting a two-run home run off Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Aaron Brooks during the second inning of a baseball game Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
03 / 18
Houston Astros' Alex Bregman, left, is greeted near the dugout by Carlos Correa after hitting a two-run home run off Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Aaron Brooks during the first inning of a baseball game Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
04 / 18
Houston Astros' Alex Bregman, right, is greeted in the dugout by Yuli Gurriel, left, after hitting a two-run home run off Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Aaron Brooks during the first inning of a baseball game Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
05 / 18
Houston Astros' Jose Altuve watches his two-run home run off Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Aaron Brooks during the second inning of a baseball game Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
06 / 18
Houston Astros' Yordan Alvarez, center, is greeted in the dugout after hitting a solo home run off Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Aaron Brooks during the first inning of a baseball game Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
07 / 18
Houston Astros' Yuli Gurriel doubles off Baltimore Orioles relief pitcher Branden Kline during the fifth inning of a baseball game Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
08 / 18
Houston Astros starting pitcher Aaron Sanchez throws to a Baltimore Orioles batter during the first inning of a baseball game Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
09 / 18
Houston Astros' Alex Bregman follows through on an RBI double off Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Aaron Brooks during the second inning of a baseball game Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
10 / 18
Houston Astros' Alex Bregman runs the bases after hitting a two-run home run off Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Aaron Brooks during the first inning of a baseball game Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
11 / 18
Houston Astros' Martin Maldonado ducks out of the way of a pitch from Baltimore Orioles reliever Tayler Scott during the seventh inning of a baseball game Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, in Baltimore. Maldonado's bat made contact with the ball and it rolled into fair territory; Scott threw him out at first base. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
12 / 18
Houston Astros' Jose Altuve grounds out to third on a pitch from Baltimore Orioles reliever Branden Kline during the fifth inning of a baseball game Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
13 / 18
Baltimore Orioles' Renato Nunez reacts after fouling a pitch off his foot during the fifth inning of the team's baseball game against the Houston Astros, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, in Baltimore. Nunez stayed in the game and struck out on the at-bat. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
14 / 18
Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa, right, holds up the ball with his glove as Baltimore Orioles' Chris Davis keeps a hand on second base after a double, while umpire Mike Everitt makes the call during the sixth inning of a baseball game Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
15 / 18
Houston Astros catcher Martin Maldonado, left, and relief pitcher Collin McHugh celebrate after the Astros defeated the Baltimore Orioles 23-2 during a baseball game Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
16 / 18
Houston Astros' Alex Bregman doubles off Baltimore Orioles relief pitcher Branden Kline during the fifth inning of a baseball game Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
17 / 18
Baltimore Orioles left fielder Anthony Santander dives for but is unable to catch a ball hit by Houston Astros' George Springer during the fifth inning of a baseball game Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
18 / 18
Baltimore Orioles relief pitcher Tayler Scott reacts after allowing a grand slam to Houston Astros' Yordan Alvarez during the seventh inning of a baseball game Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

The Astros 25 hits tied a franchise record.

Aaron Sanchez (5-14) made his second start for Houston after being acquired from Toronto on July 31. He allowed one run and three hits with six strikeouts and three walks over five innings.

 The win was the eighth straight for the Astros, who became the latest team to feast on the reeling Orioles. Baltimore has allowed a major league-leading 240 homers and lost five straight.

 It was the second 20-run game in Astros history. Houston also beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 21-5 on Oct. 2, 2015. The 13 extra-base hits set a franchise record.

