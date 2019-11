MIDLAND, Texas — Midland Lee quarterback Mikey Serrano has a chance to make Mr. Texas Football player of the week a Permian Basin quarterback for the second week in a row.

After Greenwood's Weston Wilbur was honored last week, Serrano went off against the Rebels' Area-round playoff opponent, #25 Arlington Lamar.

He finished with over 500 yards over total offense and eight touchdowns in Lee's 55-49 win.

