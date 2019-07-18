MIDLAND, Texas — Midland's own James "The Red Machine" Land is making his professional boxing debut this Saturday at La Hacienda Event Center after forty five amateur bouts.

"When I was an amateur, I went to tournaments and fought people who are world champions now, so I've definitely had really good opposition," Land explained.

"Having a young man grow up with you, going through the amateurs, and finally going pro is awesome," Land's life-long coach, Lupe Hernandez said.

Hernandez, who's been a boxing trainer for almost two decades, spoke very highly of Land's drive and what makes him unique.

"He's real humble, stays real down to earth, but the thing that makes James special is his work ethic," Hernandez said. "When you get a bunch of kids and say one out of twenty is going to make it...he's that one out of twenty."

Perhaps the most impressive of Land's attributes is the way he balances his commitment to his dream and family.

"The running, the fights, the training, nonstop having to get up at four in the morning, do my lifting, then go to work, get out of work, come to practice then get home late at night, running six miles every night," Land continued. "If I didn't have my wife, her support, and everything she does for me - I don't know if I could do it. Her, my kids, they want to see my do great and I want to do great things for them."

Being in the same gym his whole life, Land hopes to inspire the younger boxers and Hernandez has noticed.

"This is something that has taught him how to be a leader," Hernandez said. "Not only in the boxing gym but it shows these young kids how to be role models as well when they grow up into their mature years and become adults."

From his own gym to the entire city of Midland, Land doesn't take the support he receives lightly.

"I've had a lot of support from everybody that I know in Midland - it feels amazing," Land said. "Everyone's on my shoulders but I know I can win and I know I can do great things so it means a lot to have everyone behind me."