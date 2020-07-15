57th annual Midland Women's City Golf Tournament tees off

It was all smiles as the multi-generational tournament for women in Midland tee'd off Monday morning.

MIDLAND, Texas — Women were up bright and early at the Midland Country Club, teeing off for another annual tournament.

"We've been hoping that what we've put in place, we are going to have the tournament, because there was discussion, would we even be allowed to have it?" said President Judy Hilliard

Monday morning they got their answer, and ladies were teeing off. But many of the women cared just as much about building relationships as they did making the green.

"There's nothing like this just for women," said three-time tournament winner Danica Weddle. "Meeting new people, new friendships and some of these ladies I've grown up with."

"We as moms and now grandmas, we treat them as our own children," said Hilliard. "We do take special care and that's why they come back."

That's why a lot of women gravitate to the girls still in school.

"It's a great community to be in because nobody looks at you like you're a high schooler," said Midland High senior Mackenzie Chandler.

"This year you have Angie and all the other high school girls that are coming in, it's awesome to see how this tournament has grown," said Weddle.



"They're all rooting for us in the end," said Chandler with a smile. "So they always support us in everything, it's really sweet."

In this time, there's nothing sweeter than the sound of golfers teeing off. Especially in this sand trap we call COVID-19.



