MIDLAND, Texas — Despite COVID-19 stalling their season, the Midland United Girls Softball league threw out their first pitch Monday. The youngest division of t-ball girls were excited to begin their softball careers.

Between the laughing, crying, smiles, and bathroom breaks, the energy at the t-ball field was full of love and adoration for these adorable athletes.

"We're all out here for the kids,” said Rascals head coach Megan Allen. “The support of the parents to these children are most important.”

Their bats were on fire all day long at the plate. It was almost as if the ball wasn't moving. As the runs scored the smiles grew bigger, and that's exactly what parents came out there for.

“She's pretty awesome growing up she got some older brothers and now she's finally getting into sports,” said proud grandfather Tim Ridgeway who was talking about his granddaughter. “It's very cool seeing everybody out here and enjoying and just having a good time and getting along.”

This was only week one, but there's sure to be many more memories created throughout the season.