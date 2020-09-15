Midland Trinity Football postpones first game due to COVID-19

The delay comes after a student-athlete tests positive for Coronavirus

MIDLAND, Texas — In a media statement by the school, the Trinity School of Midland announced that football activities are suspended until September 19th.

All students who have come in contact with the student-athlete have followed self-isolation protocols.

Head of School, Shelby Hammer, explained that the school 'cannot share personal information regarding this case.'

"The School is following the procedures outlined by the Midland County Health Department and remains steadfast in its commitment to the safety of our students and staff," Hammer said.