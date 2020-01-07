Midland RockHounds forced to look ahead after 2020 MiLB season cancellation

MIDLAND, Texas — The Rockhounds organization was making plans for the start of a new season on Tuesday morning. That afternoon, they learned that their preparation wouldn't be necessary.

RockHounds General Manager Monty Hoppel spoke to media Tuesday about the cancellation saying, "It's disappointing, no minor league season at any level, including here in Midland. Hard to believe. We were patiently waiting, holding out hope just like Major League Baseball, think that was hard enough for them. But really to try to plan 160 to 180 teams throughout the country in different cities, I can see the challenge that they would have."