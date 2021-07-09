Midland Legacy volleyball team honors fallen service members in Afghanistan

MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland Legacy volleyball team has decided to show their support for the troops in Afghanistan that lost their lives in the past month. To do so, the lady Rebels are not sitting down during their matches in September. The seats aren't vacant though, they're occupied by an American flag and a name of one of the service members who have lost their life.
"I wanted them to understand these weren't just an empty chair but people who laid down their lives for us." said head coach Rachel Anglin
Anglin added, "I think that was the coolest part for the coaching staff that these girls get it they truly get it."
The lady Rebels went on the sweep Amarillo Tascosa in their next matchup.