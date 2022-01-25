Midland Legacy Dolls keeping tradition and gaining respect

Dolls are preparing for a national competition in Florida, then the Grand Champ competition in San Antonio.

MIDLAND, Texas — Some dolls are children's toys, but these dolls aren't one to play with. They were awarded grand champions last year, voted the best dance team in the state.

"The moment that we got it I literally, like it was just tears just crying," said senior officer Dominique Valentino.

Now they're looking to repeat, as they'll be competing again this March. Before that competition, the Dolls are heading to Disney World for a national showcase that they qualified for.

"It's a lot more than what people see," said captain Danielle King. "They see all the makeup, all the glitter, all the glam but they don't see the blood, sweat and tears."

"It does get my heart that people think we are just football season," said coach Ray