Midland Lee's Chasity Trevino signs to Hardin-Simmons for Softball

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland Lee's Chasity Trevino has signed her letter of intent to play at Hardin-Simmons for Softball.
Trevino says that while she's ready to move on, she still have some unfinished business in Tall City.
"I'm glad that I could stay close to my family and they support me a lot and that's what made this decision a lot more easier for me," Trevino says. "I'm looking forward to giving 100 percent this year, there's always...people say, play like this is your last game, we didn't know last season that it was your last game, so I'm excited to come out every game and give 100 percent."