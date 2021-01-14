Midland Lee Rebels selected as a finalist in Texas Football Community Connection Award

The Dave Campbell's Texas Football Community Connection School of the Year recognizes those schools who connect their communities in authentic ways.

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland Lee Rebels were selected as a finalist for the Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Community Connection School of the Year award presented by Suddenlink.

Larry Hall, a longtime resident in Midland, was recognized for his support of the Midland Community and was honored with the community connector award.

There are ten schools across the country competing for the award and the winner gets a $2,500 donation.

You can vote for the Midland Lee Rebels online today and the voting will stay open until January 22.