MIDLAND, Texas — Dave Campbell's Texas Football is conducting their 2020 Helmet Challenge and the Midland Lee Rebels are in the Final Four.

After making it past four rounds, starting with 64 teams, they are now taking on Strawn, who currently holds a slight lead over Lee.

VOTE FOR MIDLAND LEE HERE:

https://www.texasfootball.com/article/2020/03/17/texas-high-school-football-helmet-challenge-presented-by-all-star-inflatables-?ref=home_feature_article