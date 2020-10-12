Midland Horned Frogs prepare for state championship games

MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland Horned Frogs youth football organization have three teams that are headed to the state championship.
The teams that qualified for the championship are the 5U, 9U and 11U teams.
"It's not a one person sport, it takes everyone to make a great team and it takes everyone to make a great family so that's what I've learned throughout this whole season and my years with the frogs," says Caleb Cruz, a player for the Horned Frogs. "We're all family here, we all believe in each other, and like I said, all our one mission is to get to the state championship and win it so it's more than love over here"
Santi "Showtime" Cruz says that he needs to represent for Midland, the basin and bring home a ring.
The championship for each age group will be held this weekend in San Antonio.