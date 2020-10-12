Midland High Tennis Player commits to play at Abilene Christian University

Tyler Stewart will join his sister who also plays tennis at ACU.

MIDLAND, Texas — Tyler Stewart, a tennis player at Midland High, has committed to play next year at Abilene Christian University.

He will join his sister who already plays tennis at ACU.

Stewart's family has a long history of college tennis players in their household.

On top of himself and his sister, his mom played at Texas Tech University, while his father played at the University of Texas at Austin.

Stewart says they are known as the tennis family for this reason. He is excited to have his family come to see him and his sister play together at ACU.