Midland High boy's soccer is off to an impressive season

The Bulldogs held a 17-0 record and a perfect 9-0 district streak prior to the last game of the regular season.

MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland High School boy's soccer team has been red hot to start the season, winning the district title on Tuesday.

WATCH: @SoccerMidland clinches the district title with two games left in the season!



Hear from @GarciaJerron on how this team flipped the script from last season and what went into this accomplishment ⬇️@NewsWest9Sports | @newswest9 pic.twitter.com/yEWuIx59Na — Jenna Elique (@EliqueJenna) March 4, 2023

"I mean, not even having a tie so far, I think it's been amazing," said head coach Jason Bush. "I don't even know if there is any time in the last 20 years that there's been something like that for Midland High soccer."

"You know, buying into it, having good leadership on the team, good chemistry all around," said Bush. "They're all really good friends with each other, so they take care of a lot of the stuff that I don't have to worry about."

That's evident while watching this team play. It's clear that the work done off the field has been the catalyst for the success on it.

"It's definitely one for the ages," said team member Julio Rodriguez. "Ever since I've been here, for four years, this is the strongest it's ever felt. Probably because our chemistry is at a new high."

"Some of us have been growing together since I could remember, and just being there for each other since we were little, just growing, and that chemistry is just getting stronger and stronger," said team member Jesus Grajeda. "It's going to be hard to leave, honestly."

This theme of brotherhood has gotten the Bulldogs this far, but naturally, they want a little bit more, with their eyes on a much bigger prize.

"For me personally, I think this is the biggest chance we've had to go far in the playoffs," said team member Aden Hendricks. "I don't know. It's been strong."

"I think it's state," said team member Jerron Garcia. "We have a big chance, honestly. If we play good, we can get there."

"I think we can go far," said Rodriguez. "I want to say state tournament. That's our goal, definitely. Get all the way up there. That's our goal. Big dream to get there."

This team has high aspirations and has already clinched a spot in the playoffs, hosting a postseason game in the first round.

GOLD BALL ALERT: @SoccerMidland remains undefeated with the 4-0 win over Odessa High, clinching the district championship🏆@NewsWest9Sports | @newswest9 pic.twitter.com/R2jy8C73Lm — Jenna Elique (@EliqueJenna) March 4, 2023