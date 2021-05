MIDLAND, Texas β€” Coach Olivia Pyburn has spent the past two years at Burleson high school in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. Before accepting that role, Pyburn was leading the lady bronchos at Odessa High to their first playoff appearance after a 14-year drought.

My steps have been ordered!! My ❀️ is full...West Texas is home. Overjoyed to be back in Midland ISD & Head coach of the Lady Bulldog program & especially apart of the Bulldog family!!! #pupsup πŸΆπŸ’œπŸ’› pic.twitter.com/OEKMEqYnX2

After all that moving around, Pyburn believes she won't be moving anywhere else for a quite a while. She wants to develop and grow this Midland High program to a west Texas powerhouse.