Midland High grad wins DBU's first ever golf National Championship

MIDLAND, Texas — MHS grad and Dallas Baptist Patriot, Faith DeLaGarza, won the Women's Golf NCAA II National Championship.
This is DBU's first ever golf national title and they won it all by a single stroke.
"Being able to see my teammates in front of me making putts and screaming in the middle of the fairway," DeLaGarza said. "My voice is still not there. I was screaming every single shot."
DeLaGarza, being the First-Team All American she is, helped lead her squad to the program's most dominant season yet.
While it came down to the very last putt, she had all the faith in the world.
"I had so much confidence in my teammate that she was gonna make it cause we do it literally every single week," DeLaGarza said. "I knew she was prepared and it was the best feeling ever. I was sprinting down that hill cause I've never been happier in my life."