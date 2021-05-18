Midland High grad wins DBU's first ever golf National Championship

Former Bulldog Faith DeLaGarza capped off Dallas Baptist Golf's most dominant season with the biggest win of them all.

MIDLAND, Texas — MHS grad and Dallas Baptist Patriot, Faith DeLaGarza, won the Women's Golf NCAA II National Championship.

This is DBU's first ever golf national title and they won it all by a single stroke.

"Being able to see my teammates in front of me making putts and screaming in the middle of the fairway," DeLaGarza said. "My voice is still not there. I was screaming every single shot."

DeLaGarza, being the First-Team All American she is, helped lead her squad to the program's most dominant season yet.

While it came down to the very last putt, she had all the faith in the world.