Midland High Alum to compete in Swimming Olympic Qualifier tonight

Natalie Hinds will race in the 100-meter freestyle at 8:00 p.m. CT on NBCSN.

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland High Alum Natalie Hinds will compete tonight at 8:00 p.m. CT on NBC Sports Network in the swimming olympic trials to earn her spot on the Team USA roster for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Hinds will be competing in the 100-meter freestyle final tonight and needs to finish in the top four to secure her ticket to Tokyo. If she finishes 5th or 6th, she will make the team as an alternate.

In the semifinal round, Hinds tied fellow American Olivia Smoliga for first place with a time of 53.55 to earn her place in tonight's final.

One of her competitors, defending champion and big-time favorite to make the olympic games Simone Manuel, didn't make it to even the final round for the 100-meter event.