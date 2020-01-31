MIDLAND, Texas — The nation continues to mourn the nine lives lost in the January 26th helicopter accident, including the Permian Basin.

Midland College Baseball assistant coach, James 'Bo' Altobelli, is the nephew of John Altobelli, the legendary baseball coach who tragically died.

Bo reflected on what his late uncle will be remembered for.

"He had his player's backs. It wasn't just a player to him, it was like his own son." Altobelli said. "Every player I've talked to that played for my uncle, they all say he's the best coach ever, so that's kind of what touches home with me."

For the Altobelli's, baseball is a family affair - and for Bo, it’s what will forever keep his uncle’s memory alive.

"Him being a junior college coach, me being a junior college coach, that's kind of connected us really well," Altobelli said. "Pretty much the last time we talked was about a podcast he'd done for a coaching show."



This is the moment Bo says he will cherish after his family life was turned upside down Sunday morning.



"Complete shock and then from there it was kind of, hey who else was on that flight with him?", said Altobelli.



A few hours later, Bo would find out his aunt Keri and 13-year-old cousin Alyssa were also among the nine victims.



Now, Bo's cousins who lost their father, mother, and sister are his main concern.



"JJ, my cousin, he's 29. the other daughter is 16, so it's pretty much about taking care of them right now." Altobelli. "Making sure they're taken care of in this hard time."

This past season, john led orange coast college to the state championship and was a 5-time coach of the year.

Bo will honor his late uncle by wearing number 14 this upcoming season.