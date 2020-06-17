MIDLAND, Texas — Midland Christian senior linebacker, Colton Wolfe, and his squad have been waiting for this day for a long time.

"They're all excited to be back," Wolfe said. "The energy was high. Everybody was happy to see everybody so just a good day to be out."

However, this return comes with crucial changes.

"We have a saying - you don't call in sick, you crawl in sick," MCS Athletic Director, Greg McClendon said. "The biggest difference is we tell them, 'if you're sick, stay home."

Changes that look like they're here to stay.

"It's gonna be a new normal, so get used to it," McClendon said. "Find the best way you can do things safely. You go with it and you work with it."

The Mustangs look to be a TAPPS force in all sports this upcoming year.