Meet Mini Mahomes

This isn't your average 10-year-old

MIDLAND, Texas — Santiago Mendoza has been getting national attention from major sports outlets. Reason being....his hair. But also his play on the field as well. Santi "Showtime" Cruz is what most people know him by. Now he's been hearing another nickname, Mini Mahomes.

Santi is a 4th grader from Midland, but he's become much bigger than west Texas. His play on the field has him recognized as the number one quarterback in the class of 2029.

QB Hit List | Top 150 Quarterbacks By Class And Style Create your free quarterback profile and get discovered by the top college coaches. QB Hit List ranks the Top 150 high school quarterbacks in the country by class and style. Over 90% success rate for Premium Members receiving college offers. Try Premium FREE for 30 days!