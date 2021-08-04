Mark Adams speaks at introductory press conference

West Texas native hired as Texas Tech's men's basketball head coach

LUBBOCK, Texas — Red Raider fans packed the United Supermarkets Arena to hear from their new men's basketball head coach on Tuesday. Mark Adams was not only born and raised in west Texas, but that's also where he built his coaching career.

"I went to Clarendon college at 25 years old, Wayland Baptist in Plainview, West Texas A&M and in Big Spring at Howard College." said Adams.

Despite all these locations, the new leader in Lubbock made sure everyone knew coaching at his armada was the end goal.

"All along my goal was to get back here and be the head coach of this university." Adams stated.

We're building, we're growing, we're moving forward.



Let's keep the momentum. pic.twitter.com/dHijtJLClf — Texas Tech Basketball (@TexasTechMBB) April 7, 2021