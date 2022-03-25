March Madness Measurement Project at the Carver Center

4th graders were tasked to design and build their own basketball court for March Madness

MIDLAND, Texas — The madness in March isn't just in the tournament, but it's right here in Midland.

"We designed and created basketball courts based on measurements of area that added in quadrilaterals and triangles and all different kinds of math." said fourth grade math teacher Chaley Romero. "Getting them in front of their class is a big deal. It's a life lesson really because it helps them whenever they get a little older."

After designing the court, students had to present their projects in roles of a news anchor, basketball player, architect, or engineer.

"I just think its really cool how we can have a project about something that's really happening." said student Jaxen Hill

The students had about three weeks to create their masterpieces.

"Teaching is really hard and I want to make sure that this is a memorable moment," Romero Said.