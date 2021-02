King Krunch and other trucks put on a show for West Texans.

ODESSA, Texas — The Ector County Coliseum played host to the MAP Motorsports Monster Truck Show.

The ECC had trucks let King Krunch putting on a big time show for the West Texas crowd.

These trucks had some sweet moves including Wild Side doing a moon walk off a ramp and Twisted Addiction going crazy to give the people what they came to see.