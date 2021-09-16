NFL Week 2 Predictions: Chargers to run it up on Cowboys; Bills get back on track in Miami

We're previewing and predicting the outcome of every Week 2 NFL game.

LOS ANGELES — After an eventful Week 1 that saw nine underdogs win outright we are ready for Week 2 action which features some beautiful matchups including Chiefs-Ravens, Raiders-Steelers, Titans-Seahawks and Cowboys-Chargers.

This year at Locked On, Locked On Saints host Ross Jackson and me (Locked On national content producer Cameron LaFontaine) will predict the outcomes of every NFL game week to week.

In Week 1, Ross and I both came out with winning records in our score predictions with the straight up winners of each game and against the spread. Our best collective win was both of us picking the underdog Raiders to beat the Ravens straight up on Monday night and our worst loss was both of us picking the Packers to beat the Saints.

Pick records through Week 1:

Straight up: Ross 11-5, Cameron 9-7

Against the spread: Ross 10-6, Cameron 9-7

NFL Week 2 Score Predictions

Odds displayed are from Locked On partner BetOnline every Thursday.

New York Giants at Washington Football Team

Time: Thursday, 8:20 p.m. (all times eastern)

Watch: NFL Network

Spread: WFT -3, O/U 40.5

The Giants and Washington will both look to get their first wins of the year on Thursday night. The Giants looked rough in Week 1 against Denver but Washington also lost starting quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick in their Week 1 game, so this one should be tight. The Giants have lost five straight Thursday Night Football games but is 5-0 in their last five against Washington.

Ross Jackson: Giants 19, Washington Football Team 14

Cameron LaFontaine: Washington Football Team 20, Giants 17

New Orleans Saints at Carolina Panthers

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m.

Watch: FOX

Spread: NO -3, O/U 45

The New Orleans Saints provided an absolute beatdown of the Green Bay Packers last Sunday as underdogs, leading many to think this team might be much better than we thought. Meanwhile, the Panthers are off to a 1-0 start after defeating the Jets at home.

Ross Jackson: Saints 23, Panthers 21

Cameron LaFontaine: Saints 26, Panthers 20

Houston Texans at Cleveland Browns

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m.

Watch: CBS

Spread: CLE -12.5, O/U 48

The Texans were a big surprise last week when they dominated the Jacksonville Jaguars 37-21, showing their offense has some potential after all. They'll go up against a solid defense in Cleveland looking to bounce back after a tough loss to the Chiefs.

Ross Jackson: Browns 30, Texans 12

Cameron LaFontaine: Browns 31, Texans 20

Cincinnati Bengals at Chicago Bears

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m.

Watch: FOX

Spread: CHI -2.5, O/U 45

The Bengals had a solid overtime win over the Minnesota Vikings last week and they'll look to build on that in Chicago on Sunday and get off to a fast start. The Bears lost 34-14 to the Rams in L.A. last week but they seem to be sticking with Andy Dalton as their starting QB, at least for now.

Ross Jackson: Bengals 18, Bears 14

Cameron LaFontaine: Bengals 23, Bears 16

Las Vegas Raiders at Pittsburgh Steelers

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m.

Watch: CBS

Spread: PIT -5.5, O/U 47

The Raiders and Steelers are both coming off big upset Week 1 wins over strong opponents. The Raiders came back to defeat the Baltimore Ravens but now they have to go on the road out to Pittsburgh and face one of the NFL's toughest defenses.

Ross Jackson: Steelers 27, Raiders 23

Cameron LaFontaine: Steelers 27, Raiders 17

Buffalo Bills at Miami Dolphins

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m.

Watch: FOX

Spread: BUF -3.5, O/U 47.5

The Buffalo Bills opened their 2021 campaign with a home loss to the Steelers and now they have to hit the road to play Miami, which is coming off a win in New England. Buffalo is 5-0 in their last five against Miami.

Ross Jackson: Bills 27, Dolphins 16

Cameron LaFontaine: Bills 30, Dolphins 23

Los Angeles Rams at Indianapolis Colts

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m.

Watch: FOX

Spread: LAR -4, O/U 48.5



It was a great start to the Matthew Stafford era in Los Angeles and a not so great start to the Carson Wentz era in Indy. The Colts are coming off a home loss to Seattle while the Rams were good on both sides of the ball in their 20-point win over Chicago.

Ross Jackson: Rams 31, Colts 17

Cameron LaFontaine: Rams 30, Colts 20

San Francisco 49ers at Philadelphia Eagles

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m.

Watch: FOX

Spread: SF -3.5, O/U 50.5

The 49ers survive a late surge from the Detroit Lions, after they had dominated much of the game, to win 41-33. Meanwhile the Eagles manhandled the Falcons in Atlanta 32-6. This makes for an interesting matchup as the 49ers head back to the East Coast for a second straight week. We should learn a lot about this Eagles team.

Ross Jackson: 49ers 28, Eagles 22

Cameron LaFontaine: Eagles 27, 49ers 26

Denver Broncos at Jacksonville Jaguars

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m.

Watch: CBS

Spread: DEN -6, O/U 45.5

The Broncos looked solid in Week 1 defeating the Giants by two touchdowns. The Jaguars did not look solid whatsoever in Week 1, getting taken out 37-21 by a team many expected to be the worst in the league. Can the Jags bounce back?

Ross Jackson: Broncos 30, Jaguars 13

Cameron LaFontaine: Broncos 24, Jaguars 20

New England Patriots at New York Jets

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m.

Watch: CBS

Spread: NE -6, O/U 42

The Patriots and Jets both had pretty uninspiring offenses last week as they both put up less than 20 points in their respective losses. Both teams are starting rookie QBs. Vegas has a lot more faith in the Patriots than they do the Jets.

Ross Jackson: Patriots 24, Jets 17

Cameron LaFontaine: Patriots 20, Jets 16

Minnesota Vikings at Arizona Cardinals

Time: Sunday, 4:05 p.m.

Watch: FOX

Spread: ARI -3.5, O/U 51

The Cardinals absolutely thumped the Tennessee Titans in Nashville in Week 1 showcasing incredible performances on both sides of the ball. Meanwhile, the Minnesota Vikings lost in overtime in Cincinnati. Is this a bounce back week for Minnesota and a come back to earth week for Arizona? Patrick Peterson also makes his return to Arizona.

Ross Jackson: Cardinals 31, Vikings 28

Cameron LaFontaine: Cardinals 31, Vikings 21

Atlanta Falcons at Tampa Bay Bucs

Time: Sunday, 4:05 p.m.

Watch: FOX

Spread: TB -12.5, O/U 52

The Tampa Bay Bucs grinded out a close win on opening night over the Dallas Cowboys in Week 1, now they've had plenty of time to rest and recover ahead of their Week 2 divisional matchup against the Falcons. Based on how Atlanta looked in Week 1, this one could be ugly.

Ross Jackson: Bucs 35, Falcons 16

Cameron LaFontaine: Bucs 31, Falcons 10

Tennessee Titans at Seattle Seahawks

Time: Sunday, 4:25 p.m.

Watch: CBS

Spread: SEA -5.5, O/U 54

The Titans were embarrassed at home against the Cardinals in Week 1 while the Seahawks quietly went into Indianapolis and took care of business pretty easily. Now the Titans will hit the road to Seattle to try and avoid an 0-2 start, but the Seahawks offense has other ideas.

Ross Jackson: Seahawks 32, Titans 27

Cameron LaFontaine: Seahawks 33, Titans 24

Dallas Cowboys at Los Angeles Chargers

Time: Sunday, 4:25 p.m.

Watch: CBS

Spread: LAC -3, O/U 55.5

The Dallas Cowboys have had plenty of time to reflect on a heartbreaking near-win on opening night in Tampa. Now they have a tough task ahead as they need to defeat the Chargers to avoid starting 0-2. The Cowboys will be without their best defender in Demarcus Lawrence who broke his foot at practice this week. They could also be without Randy Gregory who is on the COVID-19 list. The Chargers are coming off a big Week 1 road win over Washington. Can their high-powered offense outscore Dallas?

Ross Jackson: Chargers 33, Cowboys 26

Cameron LaFontaine: Chargers 34, Cowboys 30

Kansas City Chiefs at Baltimore Ravens

Time: Sunday, 8:20 p.m.

Watch: NBC

Spread: KC -3.5, O/U 55.5

The Chiefs didn't look their best in the first half of last week's opener against the Browns, but as KC does, they got it together for a comeback win in the second half. Baltimore looked strong for much of Monday night's game against the Raiders, but they fell apart late to drop the game. Now they have one of the NFL's toughest opponents coming in as they try to avoid an 0-2 start.

Ross Jackson: Chiefs 38, Ravens 28

Cameron LaFontaine: Chiefs 29, Ravens 24

Detroit Lions at Green Bay Packers

Time: Monday, 8:15 p.m.

Watch: ESPN

Spread: GB -11, O/U 48

The Lions defense is really not good. We saw that in Week 1 against the 49ers, but their offense and can a little flashy with the DeAndre Swift/Jamaal Williams backfield. The Packers laid an egg in Week 1 and they'll be back home against a familiar opponent, which should be an easy win unless they're still asleep at the wheel.