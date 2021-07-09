Which NBA teams that missed the playoffs can make the Finals in 1-2 years?

The Phoenix Suns are in the Finals after missing the playoffs last year and having the worst record in the West two years ago. Who's next?

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns are doing something right now that if you were paying attention to them at all two years ago and we told you they were up 2-0 in the NBA Finals, you would not believe it.

The Suns two seasons ago had the worst record in the Western Conference. Last year they missed the playoffs. And now, they're in the Finals after they had the second-best record in the NBA this season.

So, what teams that didn't make the NBA Playoffs this year have a shot to do it next season or the year after? Locked On NBA host Adam Mares (Locked On Nuggets) gave his power rankings of five teams that could do it and discussed it with co-host Nick Angstadt (Locked On Mavericks).

No. 5: Chicago Bulls

Chicago 2020-21 record: 31-41. Pick No. 38 in NBA Draft.

Adam Mares: "I would be shocked if they were in the Finals in the next two years but the only reason I put them on my list is they do have a guy that I think could have a Devin Booker-like ascension in the next two years and that's of course Zach Lavine."

Nick Angstadt: "They at least have two All-Stars. They're at least starting in a decent spot. Patrick Williams could be someone."

No. 4: Minnesota Timberwolves

Minnesota 2020-21 record: 23-49. No picks in NBA Draft.

Adam Mares: "Another team that I think is considerably better than their record. They do have Karl Anthony Towns and they do have Anthony Edwards. They have two guys that already could be, in my opinion, All-Star caliber players as early as a season or two from now."

No. 3: New Orleans Pelicans

New Orleans 2020-21 record: 31-41. Picks No. 10, 35, 40, 43, 53 in NBA Draft.

Adam Mares: "Zion Williamson, let's be honest, he could easily be the best player on a championship team...The biggest thing for them is a new coach coming in and it could have a Monty Williams-like effect"

No. 2: Toronto Raptors

Toronto 2020/21 record: 27-45. Picks No. 4, 46, 47 in NBA Draft.

Adam Mares: "Toronto is a team that by the start of next season I would not be surprised if they are meaningfully different and really good."

Nick Angstadt: "They're in the East. The Hawks just made the Eastern Conference Finals. This team has already been to the championship and won. Plus, Nick Nurse, a title winning coach. You take that fourth pick and something else and all of a sudden you infuse some talent into this team and they're right back into it."

No. 1: Golden State Warriors

Golden State 2020/21 record: 39-33. Picks No. 7, 14 in NBA Draft.

Adam Mares: "Steph Curry, he's back. Klay Thompson, he's back. Draymond Green, he's back. And then you've got Wiseman, Andrew Wiggins, you've got the number seven pick, you've got the number fourteen pick...I just think next year the Warriors are going to be a problem."