Full 2021 NBA Ultimate Mock Draft: Pistons take Cunningham, two big lottery trades

NEW YORK — We are officially one week away from the 2021 NBA Draft and the anticipation is bubbling for what should be an exciting draft. A week to go, there's still plenty of questions.

Will Detroit end up taking Cade Cunningham at No. 1? Would they be willing to move back?

This is the first year that we're getting two G League prospects as projected top 10 picks, maybe even top five picks, between Jalen Green and Jonathan Kuminga. Where will they fit?

Who is going to jump into the top 10 unexpectedly? Who's going to fall in the draft?

1. Detroit Pistons: Cade Cunningham, G, Oklahoma State

Locked On Pistons podcast: "The Detroit Pistons haven't had "The Guy" since the days of Grant Hill. No trade or player is more valuable than the selection of Cade Cunningham at this spot."

2. Houston Rockets: Jalen Green, G, G League Ignite

Locked On Rockets podcast: "Jalen Green fits the bill as a potential franchise guy, exactly the type of player the Houston Rockets need to start their rebuild. A backcourt of Kevin Porter Jr. and Green has the potential to be one of the most dominant duos in the league down the line."

3. Cleveland Cavaliers: Evan Mobley, F/C, USC

Locked On Cavs podcast: "The Cleveland Cavaliers have no reason to be picky in this year's draft and always should go best player available. Thankfully, they get arguably the second best player in Evan Mobley and can build an identity and vision as the centerpiece going forward."

4. Toronto Raptors: Jalen Suggs, G, Gonzaga

Locked On Raptors podcast: "Toronto doesn't plan on being back in the lottery any time soon, and has a core of guys with championship experience who are already on their second contracts. Suggs is a more sure bet to contribute to winning right away than a Barnes or Kuminga, and should help Toronto smoothly transition out of the Kyle Lowry era if Lowry does depart in free agency."

5. Orlando Magic: Jonathan Kuminga, F, G League Ignite

Locked On Magic podcast: "Quite simply, the Orlando Magic need talent and this was long considered a five-person draft. There is not much reason to deviate here. Jonathan Kuminga is a potentially solid scorer with an NBA-ready body if he can focus in on defense and continue to improve his shot."

6. Oklahoma City Thunder: Scottie Barnes, F, Florida State

Locked On Thunder podcast: "The Oklahoma City Thunder are enamored with Scottie Barnes, and he is flying up other draft boards as well. For him to stay at six and not climb would be a good thing for OKC. Scottie Barnes is the definition of Versatile, a trait that Mark Daigneault has preached the importance of since his tenure began."

"While Scottie Barnes can not shoot, he is an elite playmaker for his size and projects to be a very good defender. While the Thunder might not have found their number two option next to Shai, they have at least found a quality starter."

7. Golden State Warriors: Davion Mitchell, G, Baylor

Locked On Warriors podcast: "Unlike most teams in the lottery, Golden State can contend right away and is in need of an immediate contributor. Davion Mitchell is perhaps the most NBA ready player left on the board. A skilled ballhandler, scorer and competitive defender, Mitchell will pick up minutes as a playmaker and shot maker off the bench and can play alongside Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson in small-ball lineups."

8. Orlando Magic: Moses Moody, F, Arkansas

Locked On Magic podcast: "Outside the need for a star, the Magic's biggest need is shooting. Moses Moody gives the team the best chances at both. He projects as a 3-and-D player and his strong leadership with Arkansas last year suggests he could be a burst-ful scorer."

9. New Orleans Pelicans (via trade with SAC): Corey Kispert, F, Gonzaga

TRADE DETAILS: Sacramento sends Buddy Hield, No. 9 overall pick to New Orleans. New Orleans sends Eric Bledsoe, No. 10 overall pick to Sacramento.

Locked On Pelicans podcast: "Pelicans need shooting and Kispert is the best shooter in the draft. Plus, he's been a third option in college alongside star players so he should fit nicely alongside Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram."

10. Sacramento Kings (via trade with NOP): Franz Wagner, F, Michigan

TRADE DETAILS: Sacramento sends Buddy Hield, No. 9 overall pick to New Orleans. New Orleans sends Eric Bledsoe, No. 10 overall pick to Sacramento.

Locked On Kings podcast: "The Kings get their guy in the utility-talent Franz Wagner who can make an immediate impact while only having to sacrifice one draft spot to move Buddy Hield's money, saving them $39M in the long run while opening up $4M of space immediately."

Yes I made this move. No its not sexy. Fans may not like it, but it's the correct move for the Kings.



11. Charlotte Hornets: Ziaire Williams, F, Stanford

Locked On Hornets podcast: "Ziaire Williams is the most valuable archetype player in the NBA. A tall/long forward who has 2 way potential with ability to create off the dribble for himself and others. Ziaire went through a lot of adversity at Stanford that could have caused subpar numbers, but Charlotte chooses the upside with positive indicators at 11. Swinging for guys with high upside and hitting benefits all, but especially the young star you desperately want to keep happy in LaMelo Ball."

12. San Antonio Spurs: Kai Jones, F/C, Texas

Locked On Spurs podcast: "Spurs address their need for an athletic big. He'll fit in their rebuild."

13. Indiana Pacers: Sharife Cooper, G, Auburn

Locked On Pacers podcast: "Sharife Cooper could become one of the best shot creators in the NBA. That skill is extremely important in the NBA, and the Pacers could use more creators."

14. Memphis Grizzlies (via trade with GSW): James Bouknight, G, UConn

TRADE DETAILS: Warriors send Memphis the 14th overall pick, Alen Smailagić, Mychal Mulder and Gary Payton II. Memphis sends back Kyle Anderson and a 2022 1st round pick from the Utah Jazz (Mike Conley trade).

Locked On Grizzlies podcast: "The Grizzlies focus remains on the future, and one of their biggest needs is skilled offensive players with significant upside as shot creators. James Bouknight is one of the better fits for that need in the Draft, and his value at 14 for the future was higher than Kyle Anderson's expiring contract in the present."

15. Washington Wizards: Chris Duarte, G, Oregon

Locked On Wizards podcast: "Chris Duarte provides immediate help for the dynamic backcourt of Bradley Beal and Russell Westbrook in Washington. Duarte is a lethal three point shooter and a scrappy defender that averaged almost 2 steals per game at Oregon."

"The long range marksmen is 24 years old but this Wizards roster doesn’t have time to wait on a developmental project pick. Chris Duarte won the NCAA Jerry West shooting guard of the year award this past season and will come in and space the floor on offense for the Washington Wizards."

16. New York Knicks (via trade with OKC): Josh Giddey, G, Australia

TRADE DETAILS: Knicks send 19th overall pick and Kevin Knox to OKC for 16th overall pick.

Locked On Knicks podcast: "Is he a point guard? A passing wing? As far as the Knicks are concerned, it doesn't quite matter: Josh Giddey could fill any of a number of roles and be successful. With a very much in-progress game, Giddey will probably need to work on conditioning, handle, and his shot before he gets major minutes under Tom Thibodeau. But his fantastic passing and rebounding gifts are instant NBA skills, and no matter what position he ends up playing in the NBA, if he does it well, it would fill a position of need for the Knicks."

17. Memphis Grizzlies: Keon Johnson, G, Tennessee

Locked On Grizzlies podcast: "Though Memphis just selected another player at the same position as Johnson, this was simply a BPA and pure value play from Memphis. Johnson's two-way potential is a preference for the Grizzlies, and Taylor Jenkins known ability to develop comparable players to Johnson could make this selection one of the biggest steals of the draft."

18. Oklahoma City Thunder: Alperen Sengun, F/C, Turkey

Locked On Thunder podcast: "Sengun might be one of the better scorers in this class, with his good post moves and some hope that he can extend his range offensively, Sengun’s floor might be an Enes Kanter type player, and that would be incredible value at pick 18. With the Thunder’s plethora of picks, they can afford to go the boom-or-bust route and that is where Sengun comes in."

19. Oklahoma City Thunder (via trade with NYK): Cameron Thomas, G, LSU

TRADE DETAILS: Knicks send 19th overall pick and Kevin Knox to OKC for 16th overall pick.

Locked On Thunder podcast: "A bucket getter that can have All-Star potential as a scorer or at worst be the focal point of a teams secondary unit offensively. After a historically bad year offensively for OKC, Cameron Thomas scoring ability would be a breath of fresh air."

20. Atlanta Hawks: Jalen Johnson, F, Duke

Locked On Hawks podcast: "The Hawks are a deep team that is targeting the best player available with only a few caveats. Johnson may take some time to develop, but Atlanta can be patient and he is a lottery-level talent and this is a quality value. "

21. New York Knicks: Tre Mann, G, Florida

Locked On Knicks podcast: "The Knicks desperately need more ball handling, and with a penchant for putting defenders off balance, Tre Mann is amongst the best in the draft at pounding the rock. Combine that skill with a feathery jumper, and Mann could form a deadly trio in the backcourt with Immanuel Quickley and Giddey for years to come."

22. Los Angeles Lakers: Jared Butler, G, Baylor

Locked On Lakers podcast: "The Lakers need scoring, outside shooting and play-making off the bench, but above all, whoever they select must be rotation-ready. Butler, mature and a champ at every stage of his career, fits the bill."

23. Houston Rockets: Trey Murphy III, F, Virginia

Locked On Rockets podcast: "Trey Murphy adds some much-needed size at the wing for the Rockets to make up for some slightly smaller wings in Jae'Sean Tate and KJ Martin. Murphy's shooting size plus outside shooting make him one of the best three-and-d players in this draft, and an easy pick for the Rockets."

24. Houston Rockets: JT Thor, F, Auburn

Locked On Rockets podcast: "The Rockets only have one big under contract moving forward (Christian Wood) so using one of their three firsts to add some frontcourt depth is a must, and JT Thor is a perfect candidate. Great mix of athleticism, shooting and finishing plus switchability on defense for a PF/C that hopefully allows the Rockets to continue playing the same style, even when Wood sits."

25. Los Angeles Clippers: Ayo Dosunmu, G, Illinois

Locked On Clippers podcast: "Ayo can operate as a crafty pick and roll orchestrator, he will need to keep improving on his 3 point shot but there is evidence he can be a solid shooter (35% on 4.4 3PA/G his freshman year and 39% on 3 3PA/G his junior year.) His defensive abilities, size, and length allow him to guard multiple positions which fits well into the Clippers switch-heavy scheme. There will be a learning curve, but Ayo will be learning around some of the best role players in the league which certainly helps his trajectory."

26. Denver Nuggets: Jaden Springer, F, Tennessee

Locked On Nuggets podcast: "Springer being here is WILD. 6-4, 44% from 3 on limited attempts, great defender. This ain't rocket science."

27. Brooklyn Nets: Usman Garuba, F, Spain

Locked On Nets podcast: "Garuba is considered the top defensive prospect in the draft, with pro experience and a top 20 grade. Ecstatic."

28. Philadelphia 76ers: Herbert Jones, F, Alabama

Locked On Sixers podcast: "The Sixers are excited about Jones. He's a good defender. He's a little bit raw on the offensive end. But right now they need some role players who can come in and play defense. They believe he can be one of the key guys that they depend on."

29. Phoenix Suns: Nah'Shon Hyland, F, VCU

Locked On Suns podcast: "Hyland fits the bill of a typical recent Suns pick - excellent shooting, smart defense and high character from a respectable program. The Suns don't need him to play right away, so he can learn the NBA game and add to his thin frame and be a role player down the line."

30. Brooklyn Nets (via Utah): Isaiah Jackson, F, Kentucky

TRADE DETAILS: Nets send picks 44, 49 and 49 for Utah's 30th overall pick.

Locked On Nets podcast: "Another top 20 prospect that fell, thin frame but size, length and defensive athleticism makes for a potential steal in this developmental prospect."

