Bucks gut out 109-103 win over Phoenix to even up NBA Finals 2-2

In the closing minutes, the Bucks came up huge on the defensive end to seal what looked like an improbable win.

MILWAUKEE — Khris Middleton led the Bucks with 40 points and their defense came up big in the closing minutes to gut out a fourth quarter comeback win over the Phoenix Suns 109-103. The series is now tied 2-2 as it heads to Phoenix for Game 5.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 26 points, 14 rebounds, eight assists, three steals and two blocks. Brook Lopez added 14.

Devin Booker, coming off a game where he scored just 10 points, led all scorers with 42 points on 17-for-28 shooting despite foul trouble in the second half. Chris Paul was not his normal self, scoring just eight points with seven assists and five turnovers.

The home team has now won all four games in the series.

Both teams, but Milwaukee especially, got off to a slow start in the first quarter. Giannis asked to come out of the game in the first few minutes for the second straight game. He went back in a minute later but wasn’t productive or involved in much of the offense for most of the first quarter.

A Suns scoring drought but the Bucks back in it despite only shooting 20% from the field in the first.

Both offenses got it rolling better in the second quarter and the two teams went into the half tied at 52. Devin Booker led all scorers at half with 20. Khris Middleton had 16.

Booker remained on fire in the third quarter scoring 10 more points before he had to come out of the game with six minutes to go in the quarter because he picked up his fourth foul.

Booker reentered the game three minutes later and continued to dominate the game, leading the Suns into the fourth quarter with a six points lead and 38 points himself.

Just a minute into the fourth, Booker picked up his fifth foul as the Suns had a six point lead. He would have to exit the game to avoid a sixth foul.

The Suns continued to hold a slim lead while Booker was on the bench. He eventually returned to the game with five fouls with six minutes left to go in the game.

With four minutes to go, the Bucks brought the game within one point but Booker avoided what looked to be an obvious shooting foul on a Jrue Holiday layup, which would have sent him out of the game for good.

With three minutes to go, the Bucks took a two point lead on a Pat Connaughton three. Booker quickly tied it back up.

Two Jae Crowder free throws gave the Suns a two point lead with 2:30 to go.

Back-to-back buckets got the Bucks back up by two with 1:30 to go. Giannis made an incredible block on a potentially game-tying alley-oop to DeAndre Ayton.

After a Bucks miss, Chris Paul slipped and fell, turning the ball over leading to a transition layup, giving the Bucks a four-point lead with 27 seconds to go and they wouldn't look back taking the 109-103 win.

The Suns finished with 17 turnovers to Milwaukee's five as the Bucks came up with 11 steals. The Bucks also won the rebounding battle 48-40.

The series heads back to Phoenix for Game 5 on Saturday at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. Arizona time.