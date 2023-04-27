NFL Draft 2023: Live pick tracker, selections for every team in round one

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The 2023 NFL Draft is finally here! After months of anticipation and speculation surrounding what should be one of the most unpredictable drafts in recent memory, tonight we get to watch it all unfold.
The Carolina Panthers are on the clock and will pick first in the 2023 NFL Draft after making a trade with the Chicago Bears.
We'll be tracking every pick made by every team throughout the night here, so check back for continuous updates!
How to watch the 2023 NFL Draft
NFL Draft Day 1 (Round 1)
Thursday, 8:00 p.m. ET, 5:00 p.m. PT
LIVE TRACKER: 2023 NFL Draft Selections (Round 1)
1. Carolina Panthers
2. Houston Texans
3. Arizona Cardinals
4. Indianapolis Colts
5. Seattle Seahawks
6. Detroit Lions
7. Las Vegas Raiders
8. Atlanta Falcons
9. Chicago Bears
10. Philadelphia Eagles
11. Tennessee Titans
12. Houston Texans
13. Green Bay Packers
14. New England Patriots
15. New York Jets
16. Washington Commanders
17. Pittsburgh Steelers
18. Detroit Lions
19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
20. Seattle Seahawks
21. Los Angeles Chargers
22. Baltimore Ravens
23. Minnesota Vikings
24. Jacksonville Jaguars
25. New York Giants
26. Dallas Cowboys
27. Buffalo Bills
28. Cincinnati Bengals
29. New Orleans Saints
30. Philadelphia Eagles
31. Kansas City Chiefs
