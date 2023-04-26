2023 NFL Draft: Could the Carolina Panthers take Kentucky QB Will Levis No. 1 overall?

A Reddit post recently claimed Kentucky quarterback Will Levis is telling friends and family the Panthers plan to take him No. 1. But do those rumors have any merit?

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The 2023 NFL draft is mere hours away, and it's the time of the season where rumors run rampant on social media - and none captured attention more than a Reddit post recently which claimed Kentucky quarterback Will Levis is telling friends and family the Carolina Panthers plan to take him No. 1 overall on Thursday.

Levis commented on the rumors, saying "don't believe everything you read on the internet" but already the betting lines drastically shifted, with some sports books moving Levis from 40-to-1 all the way up to 4-1 odds to go first - a clear sign of how chaotic NFL draft season gets.

James Rapien and Tony Wiggins reacted to the rumors on the latest episode of the Locked on NFL podcast.

"I can't believe the line has swung so much," Rapien said. "I do think there is an unpredictability to this draft where, would it completely shock me....I think this is as wide open of a draft as we've had in quite some time."

Levis has drawn some comparisons to Buffalo's Josh Allen, and CBS Sports senior writer Pete Prisco believes Levis does have a chance to go No. 1, stating NFL executives like Levis a lot more than they have let on.

The betting favorite remains Alabama quarterback Bryce Young, but plenty of rumors have circulated the past few months about CJ Stroud and/or Anthony Richardson moving up to No. 1, so it is no surprise to see Levis in that conversation as well.