x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Warriors Show

Did Draymond Green end the Warriors’ dynasty with suspension in Kings series?

The Golden State Warriors are on the ropes after another Draymond Green mishap.

More Videos

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Draymond Green has been suspended by the NBA after stomping on the sternum of Kings center Domantas Sabonis in Game Two of their series on Monday night, putting Golden State at a significant disadvantage heading into a must-win Game Three and jeopardizing their season.

In a Wednesday edition of the Locked On NBA podcast, hosts Jake Madison and Rafael Barlowe discussed Green’s suspension and whether it puts the nail in the coffin of this era of Golden State’s team.

“Not that it was justified what Draymond did, but I thought it was a reaction, and that by ejecting him, that would be enough. I’m actually stunned,” Barlowe said.

SUBSCRIBE to the Locked On NBA podcast, the daily podcast on the National Basketball Association

The Locked On Podcast Network has a DAILY podcast for EVERY NBA team, find yours today!

Green made an exaggerated motion with his foot after Sabonis initially grabbed at it from the ground during a battle for a rebound.

Afterward, Green got into it with Kings fans sitting behind the Warriors’ bench and had a prolonged discussion with an official before leaving the court.

“I don’t think the way he left the arena helped … but that’s Draymond being Draymond,” Barlowe said. “We may be looking at one more game for Draymond Green in a Warriors uniform.”

While the Warriors have been better at home than on the road, they will be hard-pressed to stop Sacramento without their best defender.

“This is one of those things that might blow open the title race, because there were a lot of people really believing in the Warriors, and now their battle just got a whole lot harder,” Madison said.

The Warriors and Kings face off in San Francisco on Thursday night at 10 ET.

Before You Leave, Check This Out