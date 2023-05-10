3 keys for Arizona Diamondbacks to defeat Los Angeles Dodgers in NLDS

​Arizona is back in the NLDS for the first time since 2017, a massive turnaround after losing 110 games just two years ago.

PHOENIX — The Arizona Diamondbacks are advancing to the National League Division Series after sweeping the Milwaukee Brewers with a 5-2 victory on Tuesday in the Wild Card round of the MLB Playoffs.

The quick rebuild for the Diamondbacks is one of baseball's better stories, but already attention is on the upcoming five game series against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Arizona's NL West foe and among the most experienced and talented teams in the league.

Locked on Diamondbacks host Millard Thomas knows Arizona is going to need to play even better than they did this week against Milwaukee if they want to be in the NLCS this year.

"Let's be real, this Dodgers team is a menace," Thomas said. "If the DBacks want to beat this Dodgers team they are going to have to play their A-game."

Here are three keys, according to Thomas, for Arizona to pull off a series victory.

1. Can't expect Bullpen to keep walking a tight rope

The Brewers, frankly, were unable to take advantage of multiple situations with runners in scoring position. Credit to Arizona's bullpen for shutting the door when they needed to, but it's hard to imagine the Dodgers struggling as much if they are getting runners on.

If Arizona can avoid giving LA as many scoring opportunities as they gave Milwaukee they'll have a better chance, because the Dodgers won't squander chances nearly as often.

2. Either Tommy Pham or Lourdes Gurriel Jr need to step up

Arizona's pending free agent outfielders didn't do much in the Wild Card against Milwaukee, with both players only boasting a single hit each in the two games against the Brewers.

The duo will need to provide more offense against Los Angeles if this team is going to score enough runs to take three games against the Dodgers and avoid going home before the NLCS. If even one of them has a big series it could turn the tide, but if they both struggle again it could be curtains for Arizona.

3. Don't led the Dodgers get an early lead

Arizona's starters struggled in the first innings against Milwaukee, but were able to settle in and get the job done while the Diamondbacks hitters got them back into the game.

Simply put, that probably won't work against LA. The Dodgers post their best slash line in the first inning, and this team's pitching depth will make it much harder for Arizona to climb out of early game leads the way they did in the Wild Card.