ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — The West Texas Mega Show will be making its way to the Ector County Coliseum on September 15 and 16,

The event will feature over 100 amateur boxing matches with competitors from all over the country as well as Mexico. The weigh ins on each day will take place at 8:00 a.m. and the first bells will take place at 5:00 p.m. on each day.