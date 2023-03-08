How the Rockhounds have been adjusting to major roster changes in the second half of the season

The Rockhounds have lost five players over the last month to call-ups.

MIDLAND, Texas — A lot has changed for the Rockhounds since the start of the season back in April. The roster has almost completely transformed with familiar faces disappearing weekly.

This has been in large part to the how the Oakland A's organization has been utilizing the farm system, and as an affiliate, the Hounds have been directly impacted.

The Tall City team witnessed five players (Joey Estes, Lawrence Butler, Darell Hernaiz, and Brett Harris) leave Midland the entire month of July and the first couple of days of August. There's always movement in the minors, but this magnitude of this wave has been uncommon.

"It's rare to have that many guys that quick. From the beginning of the year to now. It's a completely new team. We only have a handful of guys that were here to start the year," Rockhounds manager Bobby Crosby said.

A handful of these guys now suit up for the Las Vegas Aviators. The Triple-A affiliate is just one step away from the major, the ultimate goal.

IT'S OFFICIAL: Three Midland Rockhounds are moving on up! Lawerence Butler, Brett Harris, and Darell Hernaiz have been promoted to Triple-A and will suit up for the Las Vegas Aviators. Posted by Jenna Elique TV on Friday, July 14, 2023

"It's a good thing! These guys...It's their career and they want to move to the next level and want to get to the big leagues, so it's great for them. It makes our jobs as coaches a little bit different, and, as a team, we need to find ways to win," Crosby said.

These changes have come with some growing pains. Midland has struggled here in the second half the season. Most notably, the Rockhounds were swept by the Hooks. This is to be expected though with a new set of players.

"It's not an easy thing going to the Double-A level. The biggest separator in the minor leagues is going from Single-A to Double-A. There's going to have some growing pains, Crosby said.

The roster may look different to outsiders, but this fresh squad is somewhat familiar with one another. Each player starts at the same place during preseason workouts.

"He knows most of his teammates here because they were together during spring training, so the team has always been there together, so it's not much of a difference," Rockhound Lazaro Armenteros said through teammate and translator Sahid Valenzuela.

That familiarity guides this team to determining what it will take for it to win, which comes down to playing a different style of baseball.

"I mean a lot of these guys have played together for a long time now, so chemistry wise things are really good. It's more about finding our identity. Before the first half, we were more of a homer/double team, and, now, we're small ball and Pac-12 kind of offense," Rockhound second baseman Cooper Bowman said.