Coahoma star pitcher Hannah Wells talks about her recent commitment to the University of Texas

COAHOMA, Texas — One of the top softball prospects in the state has made her decision on where she will be continuing her collegiate career. Coahoma star pitcher Hannah Wells announced on X last Tuesday, Sept. 19, that she has committed to play at the University of Texas.

"So, with EXTREME EXCITEMENT I would like to announce that I am getting to live out my dream to play softball and further my academic career at THE UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS," Wells said in her X announcement.

NewsWest 9 sat down with the recent Texas softball commit about her decision and what she is most looking forward to at the next level.

Jenna: "I'm here with Hannah Wells, star pitcher for Coahoma. Recently, committed to UT to continue her collegiate career. Hannah, can you walk us through what that process was like? Give us a little peak behind the curtain of what that looked like."

Hannah: "Yeah, for sure. It was definitely nerve wracking because I haven't done that process yet before, so it was a lot of emotions. I'd say good and bad, but mostly exciting."

Jenna: "What was it about UT that kind of drew you to the program?"



Hannah: "I don't know. Since I was 10 years old, that's something I've always wanted to do and be a part of. I love Austin. I love the coaches and I'm just excited to just be able to go to college there because their academics is amazing and outstanding."



Jenna: "It was a place where you hit a go-ahead home run did that cross...when you were there. I don't know. Aaron brought it up and I was like, 'That's a really interesting thing.' Is that something you thought of at all. That connection of you brought this team...you helped bring this team to a state championship in the same place that you'll probably be playing."

Hannah: "Yeah, honestly, I thought that was pretty cool. When I step on the field I was like, ' Hey! I did do this.' Yeah, that did cross my mind. It was pretty cool."

Jenna : "There is a long history great softball at the University of Texas. What do you want to bring into that?"

Hannah: "Honestly, I just want to be part of it. They're just a great program. Like you said, a lot of history there. I just want to win a national championship. That's my goal."

Jenna: "So Big 12 softball will be no longer for UT here coming up. SEC softball. What have you seen from that? What are you excited for to compete at that level?"

Hannah: "The SEC has always been competitive. I think it's just gonna better both OU and Texas and the new SEC, so I feel like it's gonna be more competitive ball."



Jenna: "You mentioned OU, so I'm gonna mention OU. That is obviously a powerhouse in the sports, recently but kind of always. Are you excited to go up against the best of the best with the rivalry there?"



Hannah: "Yeah, for sure. That's something I've always wanted to do is pitch the OU lineup. It's gonna be a good rivalry. I'm excited."

Jenna: "How has playing softball here in Coahoma, and I know you play club all, helped you get to this point?"

Hannah: "I think it's definitely prepared me, mentally, physically. All of the people who just helped me be a part. Like our competitiveness and just the drive that people put around me in our community. I think that's helped, shaped me into who I am."



Jenna: "You mentioned it a little in my first question. What does this mean to you to be able to say that you are committed to play college softball at such a high level?"

Hannah: "I don't know. It's just my dream. Ever since I was when I was a little girl, I told my parents, 'Yeah, this is something I wanted to do,' and when I finally put the work in for it, and then I see the outcome that has happened. I'm very grateful for that."