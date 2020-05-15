It's been a long time without live sports after COVID-19 canceled all major competitions and championships, but there is relief in sight.

On May 17, four PGA Tour players will return to play in the TaylorMade Driving Relief skins match, which will feature top names from the tour playing for charities at Seminole Golf Club in Florida.

The team of world number one player Rory McIlroy and former world number one Dustin Johnson will take on Rickie Fowler and Matthew Wolff on NewsWest 9 from 1 to 5 p.m. CDT.

The $3 million prize purse will be split between the American Nurses Foundation and CDC Foundation to aid in their efforts in combating COVID-19 and assisting frontline workers.

Another $1 million purse has been created by Farmers Insurance for birdies and eagles. These winnings will be donated to Off Their Plate, which is an initiative by World Central Kitchen that has helped feed healthcare and other frontline workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The TaylorMade Relief will be the first televised live professional golf event since the Players Championship was cancelled on March 13.

The PGA Tour is expected to return with the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth on June 11. The tournament is scheduled to run through June 14.

Additionally, NASCAR will return on May 17 at Darlington Raceway in South Carolina.

The 400 mile long race will begin at 2:30 p.m. on FOX.

The NASCAR cup series will continue to run throughout the month with two more races at Darlington and four following races in Charlotte.

