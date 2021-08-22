Little Leaguers Meet Major Leaguers Ahead of MLB Little League Classic

Shohei Ohtani, Mike Trout and Hazleton-Native Joe Maddon Were Among the Angels and Indians who Attended the Little League World Series

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — It was a special day for hundreds of young baseball fans in South Williamsport, as the Los Angeles Angels and the Cleveland Indians visited the Little League World Series complex before playing in the MLB Little League Classic . The two major league teams feature some of the biggest names in baseball like Shohei Ohtani, Jose Ramirez, and Mike Trout.

"It was pretty amazing," Jalen Bowman from Team Pennsylvania said. "I couldn't wait to get their autograph and all that and meet them. So I am just really excited right now."

"You just get to see all these guys in person that you see on TV and it kind of just blows your mind," added Jack Rhodes from Team Tennessee.

Trout soaked up every moment and took every opportunity to give back to his young fans.

"I know Looking back if I was one of them kids seeing a Major League Baseball player I would be ecstatic too," Trout said. "Every chance I got to sign an autograph, say what's up to the kids, and take some pictures, that is what it's about. It is for the kids."

Hazleton-native, Joe Maddon, is the Angels' manager, but it's his second time taking part in the little league festivities.

"It's really cool to get back here," Maddon told Newswatch 16. "I was here back in 2019 with the Cubbies and got to taste it for the first time. It is really an impressive place. For those that live around here and have never attended, come on out because this is really the essence of baseball."

The MLB Little League Classic will take place at Muncy Bank Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field in Williamsport. We spoke to a few Little Leaguers and they say they are super excited to watch some of their favorite players play.

"It is amazing!" Bowman said. "They are playing here in Williamsport and all of my teammates want to be on that big stage, the big show so it will be amazing to see how its going to look."