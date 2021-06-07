Lee running back Makhilyn Young receives award at Texas Tech camp

Young was honored with the RB MVP award

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland Lee running back Makhilyn Young had one heck of a weekend. The senior received an offer from the school right down the street.

Young also competed in two camps, one at Southern Methodist university and the other in red raider nation at Texas Tech.

In Lubbock he received the most valuable player award out of all the running backs who attended the camp.

"Someone's always evaluating you," said Young pertaining what he learned at the Texas Tech camp. "Whether that's looking a coach in his eye when you're talking to him, shaking his hand, someone is always evaluating."