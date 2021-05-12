x
Lee & Permian release 2021-2022 football schedule

Here's both teams football schedules for the upcoming season

ODESSA, Midland — Lee regular season schedule: 

August 27th - @ Amarillo High

September 3rd - vs Tascosa

September 10th - @ Arlington Martin (game will be at Globe Life Field)

September 17th - vs Arlington Bowie

October 1st - @ Abilene High

October 8th - vs Frenship (Homecoming)

October 15th - @ Odessa High

October 22th - vs Midland Hgh

October 29th - @ San Angelo Central

November 5th - vs Permian (Senior Night)

Permian schedule:

August 27th - vs EP Pebble Hills

September 3rd - @ Waco Midway

September 10th - vs Tascosa

September 17th - vs UANL Mexico

September 24th - vs Abilene High

October 1st - @ Frenship

October 8th - vs Odessa High

October 15th - @ Midland High

October 22nd - vs San Angelo Central

November 4th - @ Lee