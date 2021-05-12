Lee & Permian release 2021-2022 football schedule

ODESSA, Midland — Lee regular season schedule:
August 27th - @ Amarillo High
September 3rd - vs Tascosa
September 10th - @ Arlington Martin (game will be at Globe Life Field)
September 17th - vs Arlington Bowie
October 1st - @ Abilene High
October 8th - vs Frenship (Homecoming)
October 15th - @ Odessa High
October 22th - vs Midland Hgh
October 29th - @ San Angelo Central
November 5th - vs Permian (Senior Night)
Permian schedule:
August 27th - vs EP Pebble Hills
September 3rd - @ Waco Midway
September 10th - vs Tascosa
September 17th - vs UANL Mexico
September 24th - vs Abilene High
October 1st - @ Frenship
October 8th - vs Odessa High
October 15th - @ Midland High
October 22nd - vs San Angelo Central
November 4th - @ Lee