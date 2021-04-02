Athletes sign National Letters of Intent: Lee, Permian, MHS

MIDLAND, Texas — Here's a list of all the athletes from Lee, Permian & Midland High who signed with their respective schools.
(Lee)
Mikey Serrano - UTPB
Shemar Davis - UTPB
Elijah Nunez - West Texas A&M
Tre Hubert - Eastern New Mexico
Christian Romero - Navarro College
Jalon Roberson - Mary Hardin-Simmons
Coby Haas - Sul Ross State
(Permian)
Harper Terry - Eastern New Mexico
(Midland High)
Brett Canis - Texas Tech
Sally Simmons - Lubbock Christian
Addy Foreman - Southern Illinois
Morgan Keller - UTPB