Athletes sign National Letters of Intent: Lee, Permian, MHS

Lee's sending 7 football players to collegiate level

MIDLAND, Texas — Here's a list of all the athletes from Lee, Permian & Midland High who signed with their respective schools.

(Lee)

Mikey Serrano - UTPB

Shemar Davis - UTPB

Elijah Nunez - West Texas A&M

Tre Hubert - Eastern New Mexico

Christian Romero - Navarro College

Jalon Roberson - Mary Hardin-Simmons

Coby Haas - Sul Ross State

(Permian)

Harper Terry - Eastern New Mexico

(Midland High)

Brett Canis - Texas Tech

Sally Simmons - Lubbock Christian

Addy Foreman - Southern Illinois 

Morgan Keller - UTPB