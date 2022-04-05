Kentucky Derby 148: What you need to know before heading to Churchill Downs

Example video title will go here for this video

Thousands from across the world will soon make the journey to Louisville to witness "the fastest two minutes in sports."

Admission gates open at 9 a.m. and ticket holders must present their ticket for scanning at the admission gate.

There are 14 races total, so click here for the full 2022 Derby Day schedule. However, Race 12, or the "Run for the Roses," will start around 6:57 p.m.

The Kentucky Derby happens every year on the first Saturday of May at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky. This year that day falls on May 7.

For general admission in the infield, tickets cost $80 for a single day or $135 for both Oaks and Derby.

If you'd like, you can purchase reserved seating by itself, but those tickets can range anywhere from a few hundred dollars to thousands of dollars.

There are various ticket packages you can purchase for the Derby, some include reserved seating with concessions included while other packages may offer access to special experiences or areas of Churchill Downs.

Where do I park? :

For those looking to attend Derby, this is one of the biggest questions and a potential headache you may face.

All on-site parking for Oaks and Derby is pre-sold. Traffic will be restricted along Central Avenue from Taylor Boulevard to Floyd Street starting around 7:30 a.m.

To purchases on-site parking passes, call (502) 636-4450 while supplies last. But even if on-site parking is sold out there are other ways to get to the Derby.

One of the most common ways to park close to Churchill is by looking for neighborhood parking. Some residents who live close to the racetrack may let you park in their yard or lots for a small fee.

There are also public transportation options via the TARC or rideshare apps. For more information on parking and how to get to Churchill, visit this website.