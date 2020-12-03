ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Jackalopes hired the 2018-19 NAHL South Division General Manager of the Year, Rick Matchett.

Matchett recently spent seven years as the Vice President and General Manager of the Amarillo Bulls from 2012 to 2019.

Matchett is no stranger to management, he has been the Convention Sales Manager for the Amarillo Convention Center, Director of Employee Resources at KFDA Television in Amarillo, and Market Manager with Cumulus Broadcasting.

Matchett holds a Bachelor of Arts in Telecommunications from Texas Tech University.