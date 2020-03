ODESSA, Texas — On February 22nd, 42-year old David Ayres, the emergency goaltender for the Carolina Hurricanes, checked in and won them the game against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

The Odessa Jackalopes have an emergency goalie of their own and Ayres' story inspires him.

Blake Forystek came here from college station after the Jacks' second-string

goalie went down with an injury.

He hasn't seen any time on the ice this season, but he remains prepared for the opportunity.