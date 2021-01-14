Iraan-Sheffield ISD reveals new athletic facility

"We'll look at all the numbers of the boys coming up and not just the numbers of the boys, we're also gonna do an additional survey to find out, of those boys, how many would be interested in playing football," Canter says. "So we asked the difference between 6 man and 11 man and got information on that and then looking into what districts we would be in and so contacting UIL, getting information from them, I know that as you go into a good district, they have to get together and determine if you're gonna be allowed to come in so what are the timelines with that."