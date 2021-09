Solis and the Braves snapped a 23-game losing streak

Iraan sophomore running back J.D. Solis was a major contributor in all three phases of the game against Torinllo, helping the Braves snap a 23-game losing streak with a 34-28 win.

Solis had 26 rushing attempts for 277 yards and five touchdowns while catching a 50-yard pass and returning a kick for 43 yards.

The Braves hadn’t won a game since the 2018 postseason.