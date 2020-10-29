Jackalopes games against NM Ice Wolves rescheduled due to COVID-19 complications

According to the Jackalopes, the schedule change was done out of an abundance of caution and to keep players, staff and fans safe.

ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Jackalopes hockey team has rescheduled its next two upcoming games due to COVID-19 complications.

The Oct. 30 and 31 game would have been against the New Mexico Ice Wolves.

While the team said the games will be rescheduled for later in the season, they have not announced replacement dates yet.

Anyone who has purchased tickets for these games will be able to trade them in for any game at a later date.

The team did not provide any further specifics on the COVID complications.