Community of Hobbs honors fallen golfers

A tournament was held Saturday to honor the USW golfers who died nearly one year ago.

HOBBS, N.M. — In March of 2022, a deadly crash killed six members of the University of the Southwest golf team as well as their coach, and left two other members of the team seriously injured.

Saturday, a tournament was held in their honor. The second annual Swing Fore Nine tournament was hosted in Hobbs, New Mexico at the Rockwind Community Links by the Hobbs Rotary Club in order to honor those fallen.

Eleven months ago, a benefit golf tournament and cookout was held to raise funds for the families of the victims to help them recover and it raised over $160,000, prompting the decision to make it an annual event. The City of Hobbs Director of Communications Meghan Mooney says the community has really stepped up.

"I can't believe how much Hobbs has stepped up for the families," Mooney said. "Every time I talk to the families they have nothing but great things to say about this area. It means the world to see so may people come together for this cause and continue to do it years in a row. I can't believe how much support there's been and I can't believe how well its gone off for them."

The funds raised at this year's tournament will go towards a scholarship fund in the players' honor to later be awarded to collegiate golfers from and in the Permian Basin area. The course's golf pro Ben Kirkus describes just how special this event is.

"It's great having them down here," Kirkus said. "The fact that they come to Hobbs these last two years, it says a lot. The community is in full support and it says a lot about the community too. These parents are like family for us."

A ceremony beforehand with the families of the victims showed that the victims will never be forgotten.