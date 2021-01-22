Local high schools compete in District 2-6A Swim Meet

The event took place at Com Aquatics.

MIDLAND, Texas — The District 2-6A Swim Meet took place at Com Aqautics on January 21.

Midland High, Permian, Odessa High and Midland Lee all competed for the title.

The Lady Dogs were looking for their third title in four years.

While San Angelo Central won on the boys side, the Midland High School girls not only won another championship, they broke a school record in the relay by one second.

Winning this state title was not surprising to these ladies.