WTX represented in DCTF's Mr. Texas Football

Two Permian Basin student-athletes have a chance to be recognized in Week 14.

MIDLAND, Texas — This week's Dave Campbell's Texas Football Mr. Texas Football poll features two student-athletes from West Texas.

Midland Lee's senior quarterback, Mikey Serrano, showed off his versatility by throwing for 198 yards and four touchdowns through the air while rushing for 163 yards and one touchdown.

McCamey sophomore receiver, Matthew Rosas, did a little bit of everything in the Badgers' big playoff win.

Rosas finished with 162 yards and two touchdowns rushing as well as 132 yards and two touchdowns receiving to go along with 8 tackles, two tackles-for-loss, a sack, and a blocked PAT.