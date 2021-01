In his two seasons as head coach, Palmer led the Indians to a 12-11 record.

SEMINOLE, Texas — Ty Palmer has stepped down from his position as head coach of Seminole Indians Football.

Palmer spent the last eight seasons with Seminole and 12 years in public education.

In his two seasons as head coach, Palmer led the Indians to a 12-11 record.

Last year, Seminole went two rounds deep into the post-season followed by a first round exit in 2020.